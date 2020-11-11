We’ll crush your 'macho' men – Joseph Yammin warns NPP

Politics of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: My News GH

The Former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister under the erstwhile President John Dramani Mahama administration, Joseph Yammin has warned the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government not to make any attempt to deploy Macho men to disrupt John Dramani Mahama’s tour in Ashanti Region.



The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama is embarking on a 6-day tour of Ashanti Region.



The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP Augustus Nana Akwasi in an interview with Kumasi-based Abusua FM Morning Show hosted by Kwadwo Marfo monitored by MyNewsGh.com accused NPP of planning to disrupt the tour through the deployment of thugs.



He complained that Ashanti Regional Police Command refused to deal with the issue when he reported about the potential threat to the Regional Police Command.



Commenting on Nana Akwasi’s allegation, Joseph Yammin dared the NPP to deploy Macho men to create confusion to disrupt John Dramani Mahama Ashanti Regional tour if they are men



“We are ready for them. If it is true that the NPP Ashanti Regional Executives met some Macho men at RCC to misbehave, they should come. I’m daring those Macho men to come. We will deal with them drastically” Joseph Yammin told Abusua FM Morning Show Host Kwadwo Marfo.

