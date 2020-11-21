General News of Saturday, 21 November 2020

Source: My News GH

We'll blame authorities if something untoward happens to Gregory Afoko - Family

The family has denied allegations that Gregory Afoko is dead

Family of Gregory Afoko has issued a barrage of stern warnings to authorities that if anything untoward happens to their son, the family will hold them accountable.



There were reports suggesting that Gregory had died from the deadly COVID-19 pandemic; an allegation which has been vehemently denied by the family.



In a statement addressing issues surrounding Gregory’s wellbeing, the family said it will “hold the authorities individually and collectively responsible if anything untoward happens to Greg”.



The statement indicated that their son, Gregory Afoko has been removed from Prison custody to BNI custody; a move which has prevented the family access to their son.



“He has been held unlawfully in BNI custody in solitary confinement for over a year. Unlawfully because he had been remanded into prison custody by a court but was removed by force from the Nsawam prison to BNI custody where access to him has been excessively restricted.”



The family believes that this move is an attempt to harm their son and they will fight back if something bad happens to him.



“These developments make us suspect that someone is hatching a sinister plan to harm our son. We are forced to call on the Builsa community and all those who GENUINELY believe in human rights to collectively save a soul who has been facing gross injustice at the hands of the state and its actors.”



READ FULL STATEMENT HERE



21/11/2020



PRESS RELEASE



GREGORY AFOKO IS ALIVE AND HEALTHY



The Royal Ayieta family of Sandema, wishes to inform all, that the news trending about Gregory Afoko’s demise is false. Greg is in some form of good health & has in the past week even tested negative for Covid-19.



This malevolent false news is without credibility. The hidden hands behind it are doing so to achieve a certain evil outcome.



The family will hold the authorities individually and collectively responsible if anything untoward happens to Greg.



He has been held unlawfully in BNI custody in solitary confinement for over a year. Unlawfully because he had been remanded into prison custody by a court but was removed by force from the Nsawam prison to BNI custody where access to him has been excessively restricted.



These developments make us suspect that someone is hatching a sinister plan to harm our son. We are forced to call on the Builsa community and all those who GENUINELY believe in human rights to collectively save a soul who has been facing gross injustice at the hands of the state and its actors.



Thank you.



Robert Atong Asekabta, Spokesperson, Ayieta Family, Sandema



Tel: 0244105355

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.