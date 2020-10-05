General News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: Class FM

We’ll appreciate any govt that makes Teachers’ Day a holiday – GNAT

P.R.O for Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Mr Peter Korda

Any government that makes World Teachers’ Day a holiday in Ghana will be appreciated by teachers in Ghana, the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Mr Peter Korda has said.



According to Mr Korda, GNAT has had such particular discussion with some past governments but to no avail.



"Governments have come and gone but to no avail. We hope one day, it will become a holiday”, Mr Korda told CTV’s Anopa Dwabre Mu host Kwame Appiah Kubi on Monday, 5 October 2020.



“We’ll appreciate any government that grants us that wish”, he said.



However, the Institute for Education Studies (IFEST) has called on Ghanaian teachers to come up with innovative ways of teaching and learning to educate students in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.



IFEST noted that although the COVID-19 pandemic has added significantly to the already-existing problems being faced by the country’s educational system, it provides an opportunity for the teachers to be innovative.



“As the teachers come up with these innovative ideas, we admonish the government to support the teachers with the necessary resources in terms of finance and the provision of needed educational resources and digital devices during these times to enable them to leverage technology to improve learning outcomes,” the statement said.



IFEST congratulated and commended all teachers for their hard work and sacrifices in helping to make a difference and inspiring future generations.





