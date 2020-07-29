Politics of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We leave the church to their Bible and conscience – NDC on churches defending Hawa Koomson

MP for Awutu Senya East, Hawa Koomson

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) of the Awutu Senya East Municipality has taken a swipe at the Council of local churches in the constituency for defending the actions of the Special Development Minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson at a registration centre last week.



According to the Awutu Senya East Communications Officer of the party, Delali Seworkpor, it is unfortunate that men of God who are to speak truth to power behave otherwise.



“We know where these men of God are coming from, we know what has gone down behind the scene. I don’t want to talk about it. I just want to tell them that I leave them to their conscience, I leave them to their bible, I leave them to their moral conscience that if they are proud of supporting hooliganism, thuggery in this 21st century,” he said in an interview with GhanaWeb.



“Aside from leaving them with their conscience, they should bear in mind that pollution is localised but the effect is global. When we are all consumed by the violence preceding to the 2020 elections and on the day of election, if they are consumed by violence, not even the church can survive it, not even their members can survive it and nobody can survive the violence of any nature on December 7, 2020”.



On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Kasoa Ofankor Local Council of Churches in the Awutu Senya municipality at a press conference called on the National Peace Council of Ghana to refrain from calling for the resignation of the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Constituency, Mavis Hawa Koomson.



According to them, their call is based on the law of natural principles based in the 1992 constitution.



“The MP, we local members of the clergy, know her as not of a violent character. She has, for several years, remained a very calm and solemn political figure worthy of emulation in our society”, the Council’s spokesperson said.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.