General News of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We know you’re cheated but please consider the poor – Pratt to striking nurses

Kwesi Pratt, the managing editor of the Insight Newspaper

Kwesi Pratt, the managing editor of the Insight Newspaper has appealed to the striking nurses to show sympathy to poor ailing Ghanaians and return to work.



The nurses are on a nationwide strike in protest of the government’s failure to meet certain demands they are making.



Speaking as a panellist on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo programme, Pratt pleaded with the nurses and midwives to consider the plight of the poor in their decision.



Pratt conceded that the nurses like many professionals do not get what is due them but their pledge to save lives should trump over what he regards to be unfairness in their remunerations.



He urged the health professionals to recognize that those who will be impacted by their strike are not the politicians but the lay Ghanaian.



Baako criticised NPP communicators over their attacks on the nurses and asked the nurses not to act based on the words of the politicians.



“If this was 2016 September and nurses were on strike, the NPP communicators wouldn’t have said what they are saying now. Time changes and it does man’s position also changes.



He added that; “the impact of their strike won’t be felt by the top government officials. The people who will suffer are the poor. To the nurses and midwives, I know you are cheated and you are not alone in this but they should consider the poor”.



“In this country, only few people live on their salaries. So when you are making decisions you have others too. To my nurses, you have a good case but please go back to work so that a certain pregnant woman won’t lose her life. We are pleading with them to go back to work and sit down with government and find a solution to their issues, he concluded”.



A visit by www.ghanaweb.com to Korle Teaching Hospital on Monday revealed a sorry situation of struggling patients without nurses.



The patients which included pregnant women begged the nurses and government to find a solution to the issue as soon as possible.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.