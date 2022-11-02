‘We know what always happens to Kwaku Ananse at the end’ – Anyidoho tells Asiedu Nketiah

General News of Wednesday, 2 November 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho has asked his former boss, Asiedu Nketia to produce the Kwesi Botchwey Report which he [Asiedu] has hidden from the party and its executives.



Mr. Anyidoho accused the General Secretary of hidding the real causes of the NDC’s downfall in the 2016 elections which are captured in the said report.



In a statement, he alleged that not even national executives of the opposition party saw the report to at least deliberate and find solutions to their 2016 failure.



“Asiedu-Nketiah took the Report and not even those of us who were National Executives at the time, ever saw one paragraph of the Report.



“That is to say, neither NEC nor FEC saw the Report”, he stressed.



He lashed out at Mr. Nketia and portrayed him as the all-knowing Kwaku Ananse in the Ghanaian folklore hinting that Asiedu Nketia may regret his actions [as happens to Kwaku Ananse].



“He continues to take everyone for granted and behaving like Kwaku Ananse – pretending that he has all the world’s wisdom gifted to him alone. At least we know what always happens to Kwaku Ananse at the end of each tale”.



In his view, Asiedu-Nketiah is the real root cause of the NDC’s woes as his cancerous perfidy consumes the soul of the NDC with inferno.



This comes barely a week after the suspended NDC member accused the General Secretary of causing the defeat of Mahama and the NDC.



“When we were looking for men at party headquarters, Asiedu Nketia was absent ostensibly to vote at Circle…he was subsequently spotted wearing a baseball cap [which was deliberately turned backwards] to communicate to his people that he has overturned the results for Mahama to lose the elections…have you seen him wearing a baseball cap before?”, he said on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning Show.



While demanding that the Kwesi Botchway Report be produced immediately, Koku Anyido ho declared that “I can say emphatically that if the Report is not made public, NDC will continue to grope in the dark; I am speaking the plain truth as a true loyalist and patriot.”