Source: Happy 98.9FM

We highly oppose Chinese nationals engaging in illegal mining - Charge D’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy

Ghana’s tradition of artisanal gold mining and the gold price boom which began in 2007 led tens of thousands of Chinese migrants to seek their fortunes in Ghana.



Bringing heavy machinery, illegal Chinese gold miners precipitated economic and social instability as well as increases in gun violence, drug trafficking and corruption.



The government of China through its embassy in Ghana has on countless occasions stated its stance against the activities of illegal mining in the country purported by its nationals, which leads to the destruction of water and land resources.



In reiterating its stance in an interview on the Happy Morning Show with Happy 98.9 FM’s Samuel Eshun, Zhu Jing, Charge D’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy, Accra said, “China’s position on illegal mining is very clear. We highly oppose illegal mining in any country and we highly oppose Chinese nationals engaging in illegal mining.”



China in its position has promised to support any move to uproot illegal mining according to the laws and regulations of Ghana even if affects Chinese illegal miners.



In an earlier discussion with Zhu Jing at a round-table conference organized by the Institute of Economic Affairs last year, he stressed, “We support that we should punish Chinese illegal miners by using the law but we should not do so and leave out their Ghanaian collaborators.”



Zhu Jing who totally shared his government’s position against illegal mining noted that they support Ghana’s effort in the fight against illegal mining. “We support the government of Ghana’s decision to repatriate any Chinese national engaged in illegal mining in the country.”



Regardless of Ghana working hard to fight the phenomenon of illegal artisanal mining – known as galamsey, derived from the phrase “gather them and sell,” widespread corruption has hindered government efforts.





