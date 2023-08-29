We haven't seen any benefits from mining – Chief of Apampatia

General News of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Nana Owusu Boahene, chief of Apampatia in the Atiwa West district of the Eastern Region, has lamented that the area has not benefited from mining for the past eight years.



The traditional ruler stated that, despite the mining companies’ promises to develop the area, they have done the opposite.



He claims that when mining companies come to start operations in the area, they promise them numerous projects but end up deceiving them.



He disclosed that one of the mining companies, Panther Mining Company, promised to construct a toilet facility in the area, but the project has stalled over the past eight years.



One other issue he complained about was the destruction of water bodies through the activities of some mining companies.



He accused some of them of breaching the laws and disrespecting traditional rulers because they had the support of some top government officials.



”Before beginning operations, mining companies make all kinds of promises. They will promise to develop the area before they begin operations, but once they [mining companies] begin operations, they will forget about these promises. Panther Mining is one of these companies. They were the first to begin mining in this area. When they arrived, they promised to build a toilet for us. The project has been dormant for the past eight years.



The residents of the area can attest to this. You, as journalists, can also go and verify for yourself. They keep lying to us. All they know is that power comes from above. Some of these mining companies have destroyed our water bodies. They have deceived us for far too long, and we do not want to entertain these lies again.”



Meanwhile, he has commended Godwin Mining for constructing a playground for children in the community.



The chief has also complained about the deplorable state of the only school building in the area.



According to him, a heavy storm destroyed the building, and the MP, Mr. Amoako Atta, the Roads and Highways Minister, promised to replace it, but he had yet to do that.