Politics of Saturday, 7 November 2020

Source: GNA

We have solid track record of development in Asuogyaman - John Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana

John Dramani Mahama, flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress says the NDC has a track record of development in Asuogyaman, therefore, the people should vote for the party to come back to power.

The flag bearer mentioned the provision of health centres, the establishment of vocational schools and the construction of roads in the area as some of the developmental projects, the NDC provided for the area and urged the people to vote massively for the NDC to continue where they left off.

Mr Mahama, who was speaking at separate rallies at Atimpoku and Kpong in the Asuogyaman district, as part of a four-day campaign tour of the Eastern Region said the NPP government had made life difficult for Ghanaians and therefore needed a change.

He observed that Okada business was very rife in the area and when voted to power, come December 7, he would institute a free licensing scheme for Okada riders as a package to promote and regulate the Okada business.

Mr Mahama said the next NDC government would abolish the double-track system under the Free SHS policy to alleviate the plight of parents who had to pay extra classes fees for their wards during the break under the track system.

He refuted the allegation that the next NDC government would abolish the free SHS adding that when given the nod, he would enhance the Free SHS policy by extending the facility to all private SHS and urged the electorate to vote wisely.

Mr Mahama who was accompanied by the National Chairman of the NDC, Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, Mr Joshua Alarbi, campaign Manager for the 2020 elections called on the traditional chiefs of Konor of the Manya Krobo traditional areas.



Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.