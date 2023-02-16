We have no reason to be in distress - Kabila blasts Government

General News of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Managing Editor of the National Forum newspaper, James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called 'Kabila', has raised concerns over the state of Ghana.



He stated that the problems that Ghana is facing is self-inflicted, explaining that many of the challenges that the nation is confronted with are caused by the actions of the leaders themselves.



Speaking on Peace FM's morning programme 'Kokrokoo', Kabila admonished the leaders not to keep making errors.



"You don't develop by making errors. To develop is to stop making errors," he stated.



James Kwabena Bomfeh further advised the leaders to do the right things that bring development to the nation.



"When I check the human resource Ghana has, we have no reason to be in distress. So, if we are in distress, it's self-inflicted. We can walk away from that," he stressed.



