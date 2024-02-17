We have no intention of joining NDC, any political party - New Force Movement

General News of Saturday, 17 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Apolitical group, The New Force Movement, has dismissed rumours that it intends to join the National Democratic Congress (NDC) or any other political party.



According to the group, news reports suggest that because it was frustrated by the government, it has plans to partner with the NDC and its Flagbearer John Dramani Mahama for the 2024 general elections.



The statement added that neither their leader, Nana Kwame Badiako, nor the movement itself has any intention of joining any other organisation to realise its object.



“The news item makes it appear as though Nana Kwame Bediako finds it expedient to join another political party organisation because certain of the several efforts and plans of the new force have so far been frustrated by the current government administration,” parts of the statement in GhanaWeb's possession read.



As such, the group has asked the public to disregard news that suggests otherwise.



The group added that it is not interested in partisan politics, but rather in the welfare and development of the people of Ghana.



“For confirmation of any published material or media emanating from the New Force and Nana Kwame Bediako, please access our approved social media handles via our website https://www.thenewforce.org.



“Nana Kwame Bediako and The New Force remain committed and dedicated to our vision of being the unifier between the people and the government,” the statement added.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







NW/AE



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel