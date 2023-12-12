'We have gone past the status of MP' - Boniface dismisses 'fake Madina race flyer'

Politics of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The former Minister of Inner-Cities and Zongo Development and ex-Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface, has urged his supporters to disregard a flyer on social media suggesting his intent to vie for the Madina seat in the 2024 general elections under Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen's 'Movement for Change'.



In an exclusive interview with Classfmonline.com, Alhaji Boniface Saddique clarified that the flyer does not align with his political aspirations.



He encouraged his supporters not to give it any credence.



The former legislator disclosed his awareness of the individuals responsible for the misinformation, vowing that their identities will be revealed soon.



Alhaji Saddique Boniface attributed the "misleading" flyer to internal manoeuvres by certain factions within the Movement for Change.



Denying any interest in contesting the Madina seat, he emphasised his commitment to broader aspirations, stating, "The aim of every soldier is to become a General.”



“We have gone past the status of an MP", he said.



He asserted that it is "entirely false", underscoring his awareness of the motives behind the spread of such misinformation.



Alhaji Saddique Boniface reassured his supporters that his focus extends beyond parliamentary representation, expressing confidence in their understanding and loyalty.