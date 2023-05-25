We have already won the Assin North seat – Nana B says as he lists NPP’s road projects in the constituency

Politics of Thursday, 25 May 2023

The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, a.k.a. Nana B, has stated that his party will repeat the victory it achieved in the by-election for the Kumawu Constituency in the Assin North Constituency.



According to him, the NPP will win the upcoming by-election in Assin North due to the significant infrastructure development that the constituency has witnessed under the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Nana B, who was speaking in the Assin North Consistency, alongside what he described as a newly constructed road, listed several road projects that have been completed by the Akufo-Addo government.



"This road that you are seeing is one of the newly constructed roads by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the Assin land... This is a solid road—a first-class road."



"The Assin North seat belongs to the NPP; we have already secured it. From Kumawu to Assin North, the kind of projects we have brought to Assin North is unprecedented."



"And if you even go to Assin Fosu, we have expanded the road and divided it into two, complete with a roundabout," he said in Twi.



Background:



A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court has ordered Parliament to expunge the name of James Gyakye Quayson as a Member of Parliament.



In the ruling, the apex court barred Mr. Quayson from holding himself as a Member of Parliament, citinewsroom.com reports.



Mr. Quayson was standing trial for counts of deceit of a public officer, forgery of a passport, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury, and false declaration.



Justice Jones Victor Dotse, Justice Nene Amegatcher, Justice Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Araba Torkornoo, Justice Prof. Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, Justice Yonny Kulendi, and Justice Barbara Ackah-Yensu declared that Mr. Quayson was not qualified at the time he contested the 2020 election.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, however, is yet to declare the seat vacant for the Electoral Commission of Ghana to commence preparation for a by-election in Assin North.



