We don't wash our faces upwards, bro! – Clement Apaak tackles Kofi Bentil

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Clement Abass Apaak, has taken on Kofi Bentil over his endorsement of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the December 2024 presidential race.



Clement Apaak dismissed Bentil's attempt to distance Dr. Bawumia from the government's record, labelling it as futile.



“Does Kofi Bentil think anyone takes him seriously in his futile attempt to extricate DMB from the calamitous record of a government DMB was, and remains a member of? We don't wash our faces upwards, bro!” Apaak shared on X on February 5, 2024.



This reaction follows Kofi Bentil's Facebook post on February 3, 2023, where he justified his support for Dr. Bawumia, citing reasons why the vice president deserves the opportunity to serve as president.



Kofi Bentil compared Dr. Bawumia's situation to former President John Dramani Mahama, emphasizing the principle of fair hearing.



“Every man deserves a fair hearing. We gave Prez Mahama a chance to be President, the least we can do is give Dr Bawumia a fair and objective hearing. He is not President, and has never been President! I have no doubt he will be better!” Bentil stated.



Kofi Bentil also highlighted the limitations of the vice president's position, noting the minimal decision-making power.



He described the role as powerless, akin to an advisor, emphasizing that even the Minister of Finance holds more constitutional power in managing finances.



Despite the skepticism surrounding Dr. Bawumia's candidacy, Bentil asserted that he is the best vice president in Ghana's history and has proven himself worthy of the presidency.



“I trust VP Bawumia. Because he has been the best VP ever. Even under trying circumstances he has shown himself not corrupt and indeed has been effective in delivering some crucial transformations,” Bentil stated.



Dr. Bawumia's bid for the presidency has faced criticism, with some questioning the overall performance of the Akufo-Addo government.



However, supporters argue that Dr. Bawumia has demonstrated effectiveness despite the challenges faced by the administration.



Does Kofi Bentil think anyone takes him seriously in his futile attempt to extricate DMB from the calamitous record of a government DMB was, and remains a member of? We don't wash our faces upwards, bro! pic.twitter.com/dKcMMha5vo — Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) February 4, 2024

