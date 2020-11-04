General News of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: GNA

We don’t hate the EC – Mahama

John Mahama (L) and Jean Mensa

Mr John Dramani Mahama, Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says the party does not hate the Electoral Commission (EC).



“We don’t hate the EC. We know that the EC is doing its work competently, which is a major fundamental basis for peace in our country,” he said.



“And that is why we put pressure on them to make sure that they are doing the right thing; so that in future nobody will have a course to complain that these things were not brought to their attention.



Former President Mahama said this when the leadership of the Council of Inner City Tribal Chiefs and Queen Mothers from across the country called on him in Accra.



“Barely four weeks to an election, we don’t have the final certified register for the election that we are going to vote with. We filed our nominations without the final register. And so, you have to go to people who have registered to endorse your presidential nomination forms,” he said.



He noted that last week the EC said it had removed 30,000 names from the register and if one of those names had endorsed a presidential nomination form, how would the validation be?



Mr Mahama said those were the concerns of the NDC but “unfortunately it looks like civil society and the media are not interested.”



He told the chiefs and queen mothers that his next administration, should he win the December polls, would bring development to the inner cities and Zongos.



Mr Mahama promised to build Community Day Senior High Schools within walking distances in those communities.



Dr Abubakari Mohammed Marizuq, the Spokesman of the Council of Inner City Tribal Chiefs and Queen Mothers, said they were a non-partisan organisation who thought it wise to confer with the former President on issues of national importance.



Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the National Chairman of the NDC, said Mr Mahama’s infrastructural achievements during his first term in office, such as the Kasoa interchange, the Ga East District Hospital and the University of Ghana Medical Centre were testimonies for all Ghanaians to vote him back into office.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.