We do not buy grades, questions for our students – Bright SHS PRO

Communications Director for Bright Senior High School (SHS), Isaac Asare, has refuted claims the school is noted for buying exam questions and grades for its students.



Bright SHS, a private school in Kukurantumi, has been in the news for allegedly attacking invigilators during one of the papers in the ongoing West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



The Akyem-Abuakwa Traditional Council in the Eastern Region, where the school is located, has called on GES to immediately close down Bright Senior High Secondary school.



According to the Akyem-Abuakwa Traditional Council, the assault was instigated and ordered by Bright Amponsah, the proprietor of the rogue Bright Senior High School.



Akyem-Abuakwa Traditional Council noted that, for over a decade, Bright SHS has engaged in ultra-commercial and profiteering aims which run against the established interest of the educational policy and integrity of public examination.



In an interview with host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, the Communications Director for Bright Senior High School (SHS), said the school had never been involved in the purchase of exams questions.



He explained that the students are hardworking and they learn very hard for their grades and that the allegations are totally false.



Meanwhile, the Ghana National Council of Private schools (GNACOPS), Enock Gyatua, says the council disagrees with the calls by Okyehene for the closure of Bright Senior High School.





