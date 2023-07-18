'We do not boast of rowdiness or mayhem as a party' - Dan Botwe shades NDC

General News of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dan Kwaku Botwe has said seeds of political discords and mayhem being preached by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2024 general elections, must not be promoted by well-meaning Ghanaians any day.



Botwe, who is also Local Government Minister in a radio interview in Kumasi, intimated that the opposition NDC has just made its primary object to latch onto any mishap in the country to push a certain negative agenda ahead of the crucial general elections that come up in less than 2 years.



Dan Botwe was commenting on a supposed leaked tape that persons heard on it want the IGP out and security systems be looked at to favour the NPP to enable it to break its eight agenda during the 2024 polls



He warned on Pure Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com that the NDC and its hidden agenda must not be tolerated.



“We do not boast of rowdiness or mayhem as a party ...., we know those who do that. We are true democrats and we accept that. NPP will be the last party that will do something that will destabilize this country, we don’t need mayhem to win any elections, our good works will help us win.



“The NPP is focused on making the lives of the Ghanaians better and we will not be distracted by the NDC propagandist tendencies as they are known for after all they tell us they were born from a revolution and to them destruction is what they enjoy always,” he noted.