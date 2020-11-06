General News of Friday, 6 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We did not snub Parliament – EC explains absence, cools MPs

EC Chair, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has denied speculations that it deliberately failed to honour a notice to appear before Parliament on Thursday, November 5, 2020.



The Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa, was expected to brief Legislators about the Commission’s preparations for the upcoming polls on December 7, 2020.



Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, said on the floor of Parliament on Thursday that the EC Chairperson disrespected the House when she failed to show up.



“Please, we are allowing her to run over us, that is not fair. We need to be told where she is. She cannot refuse to appear before us and she must be summoned.



“She has consistently avoided this house. It is not fair that we will allow this to continue, Mr Chair…she has to be summoned to be here,” the Minority MP said.



However, in a press release, the EC explained that the notice summoning the Chairperson to Parliament to present the roadmap for the conduct of a successful December 7 election was received after office hours on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.



“At the time, some Commission members were out of Accra and this was communicated to the Leadership of Parliament. It is also important to note that the Chairperson of the Commission has never turned down an invitation of the August House.



“The Commission and its Leadership view Parliament as an important democratic institution and have always fully cooperated with Honorable Members,” the EC clarified.



Read the full release below.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.