General News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We did not conspire with govt to collapse uniBank - Danquah Institute

Richard Ahiagbah, Executive Director of the Danquah Institute

Executive Director of the Danquah Institute Richard Ahiagbah has dismissed claims that the policy think tank connived with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to collapse uniBank amongst others.



Various videos have been seen on social media alleging that the Danquah Institute tagged along with government to deliberately collapse some banks in the country.



However, addressing the press on Monday, July 20, 2020, the Executive Director of the Institute, Richard Ahiagbah, described the video as false.



“I submit to you that the video circulating on social media, which claims that the Danquah Institute has conspired with the government to collapse uniBank and other, is nothing but a callous plot to besmirch our reputation and mischaracterize the government’s honest effort to see through a painful but necessary clean up exercise.”



The think tank added that although it does not know the source of the video, “its content is consistent with the NDC’s propaganda position”.



Danquah Insitute further faulted the John Mahama-led administration for failing to address the banking sector crisis which led to the collapse of some financial bodies.



“The banking sector problems, what this government inherited, and what measures it has put in place to restore sanity are no secrets. A total of 9 universal banks, 23 specialized depositing taking institutions and 386 microfinance and credit institutions, were barely in 2017 when the government assumed power. Ghana risked a total collapse if nothing was done decidedly different from the John Mahama-led approach, to resolve the challenges.”



The public policy group also raised concerns on the need for the public to be cautious of fake news especially in this election year.



“Expect more fabricated videos to be circulated as part of a grand strategy to poison the atmosphere, create enmity, and distort issues”.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.