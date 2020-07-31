General News of Friday, 31 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

We cannot sit down for minority to make 'nonsense' of majority - Okyem Aboagye

Member of Parliament for Bantama constituency, Daniel Okyem Aboagye

Member of Parliament for Bantama constituency and Finance Committee member in Parliament, Daniel Okyem Aboagye has defended government’s decision to suspend the Fiscal Responsibility Act which requires the deficit to be kept at a maximum of 5 percent of GDP.



He argued that the suspension was “needful” to save the country from spending beyond its budget in an election year – something the minority in parliament is against after they called on the Finance Minister to resign from his post.



“The President through the Finance Minister wants us to be disciplined in our spending during this election year,” he justified in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.



“We cannot sit down for the minority to make nonsense of the majority,” Daniel Okyem Aboagye added.



