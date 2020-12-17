Politics of Thursday, 17 December 2020

We cannot double Ghana’s problems with conflict - GCPP’s Henry Lartey sends message to NDC

Leader of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), Henry Lartey, has opined that disrupting the peace of the country in addition to the existing lack of economic freedom will be disastrous for Ghana’s development.



He made this statement in reference to the stance of the NDC that it will not accept the results of the 2020 general elections until there is an internal audit.



Speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he explained: “We have all lost and we have conceded. Elections are won or lost. Sometimes people do not accept a loss. As we are stakeholders, we also have members who have a stake in the elections and we’ve seen how Liberia went to war. We saw how Sierra Leone went into war. We saw how Kigali and Rwanda went into war and in Ghana, as the forebearer of the liberation of Africa, we should not allow that. We should convince our people to keep Ghana safe.



"Kwame Nkrumah fought for our economic freedom but we are borrowing too much. If we are borrowing and we add war and mayhem to our system, it is going to be terrible. I don’t want to be carrying my mattress to Togo or Cote D’Ivoire. Ghana is a peaceful country and we have to make it remain peaceful,” he added.



Mr Lartey noted that for the preservation of peace in the country, he has joined five other presidential candidates of the just ended 2020 elections to call on former President John Dramani Mahama to concede defeat.



Former President John Dramani Mahama has said that he will concede defeat of the 2020 presidential elections only if an independent audit is done on the election results.



However, six presidential candidates in the 2020 elections have called on the NDC flagbearer to concede defeat or go to court for redress.



These candidates include Hassan Ayariga of the All People’s Congress (APC), David Apasera of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Ivor Greenstreet of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Henry Herbert Lartey of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), Kofi Akpaloo of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) and Independent Candidate, Kwame Asiedu Walker.





