We cannot allow foreigners to register and vote in Ghana - Akua Donkor

Founder and leader of Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Akua Donkor has urged Ghanaians to join the voter registration exercise as it starts on Tuesday, June, 30 200.



The female politician argued the new register will ensure a credible, transparent, free and fair election.



The old register she suggested was fraught with irregularities and not fit to be used to organise the presidential and parliamentary elections.



Madam Akua Donkor told Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that foreigners should be entertained to register because voting is only for Ghanaian citizens.



All efforts must be employed to ensure only Ghanaians register for the voter card.



The politician said her party was prepared and in full support of the decision by the Electoral Commission (EC) to compile the register.



She further advised against any form of violence at the registration centres, adding, "go the registration centre, join the line and register peacefully without engaging in any form of violence”.

