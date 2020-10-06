Politics of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

We can't allow incompetent "mason" Mahama to continue our foundation -Veep

Vice President Bawumia made the remarks at a mini-rally at Abelemkpe in Ayawaso West Wuogon

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said the Akufo-Addo-led government has laid a solid foundation during its first term in office for prosperous socio-economic development in its second term.



Therefore, Ghanaians should not make a mistake of voting for incompetent 'mason' John Mahama, NDC's flagbearer, to ruin the fortunes of the country's anticipated progress.



Vice President Bawumia made the remarks at a mini-rally at Abelemkpe in the Ayawaso West Wuogon, to wrap up his Greater Accra Region working tour.



Dr Bawumia said the Mahama-led government was a total failure and could not be trusted to continue the good policies initiated by the ruling NPP government under President Akufo-Addo.



He cited flagship programmes and policies initiated by the NPP government including the Free Senior High School, Planting for Food and Jobs, One-District, One-Warehouse, One-Constituency, One-Ambulance, One-Village, One-Dam and One-District, One-Factory.



He further explained that the ruling government had also restored the teacher/nursing trainee allowance cancelled by the previous administration, paid two billion Ghana cedis arrears of the NHIS left over by the NDC government and fulfilled 80 per cent of its 2016 electioneering campaign promises.



Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, said the ruling government had asphalted the deplorable roads in the Constituency, started constructing an Astro Turf and a health facility in the area.



She described Dr Bawumia as an intelligent and hardworking Vice President, saying he has distinguished himself as a powerhouse of knowledge in the field of economics and management of the economy as the head of the Government's Economic Management Team.



“The Vice President is very intelligent and hardworking that is why am pleading with you to vote for me and President Akufo-Addo to continue our good works.



“Never in the history of Ghana has a Vice President been so visible and notable in government business," she added.

