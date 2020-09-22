Politics of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

We can’t afford to lose 2020 polls - Buffer Stock Boss to NPP communicators

Alhaji Abdul-Wahab Hanan Aludiba donated smartphones to the NPP Communication wing

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company Limited, Alhaji Abdul-Wahab Hanan Aludiba has charged party communicators to serve as ‘evangelists’ of the good works of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He is of the view that this will ensure that Ghanaians are not hoodwinked into voting for a party that is not seeking the welfare of the electorate, stating that the NPP administration has shown it is the party for the people.



According to him, party communicators are critical in selling the message and achievements of the current administration stressing that the NPP cannot afford to lose the 2020 polls considering the enormous infrastructural development and introduction of various pro-poor policies that have all inured to the benefit of the citizenry.



Speaking at various occasions during a donation of 353 brand new Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphones to the communication wings of the party in the five Regions of the North, he urged the communicators to serve as the mouthpiece of the party and work assiduously towards its electoral victory.



“You are receiving these items to help you in line with your duty as the mouthpiece of the party. Serve as worthy ambassadors and work towards ensuring that the good works of this administration are trumpeted far and wide. We have performed and the evidence is there to show. Let the electorate know what we have done and what we intend to do in our second coming,” he challenged.



He indicated that the donation was to facilitate the communicators to conduct research and communication to inure to the benefit of the party



Receiving the items on behalf of the party, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid who is also Deputy Campaign Manager in charge of Communication assured the Buffer Stock Boss the items will be used for the intended purpose.



He used the opportunity to call on all and sundry to work towards resourcing the party ahead of the December 2020 polls which is less than three months away.





