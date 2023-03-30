We bought look-alike military uniforms from Kejetia market – NDC’s Capt. Jabari

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 30 March 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has justified its members wearing the military look-alike uniforms to campaign for John Dramani Mahama, as they argue the fabric used to sew their attire was bought from the Kejetia market and not a military shop.



They have thus asked the police to stop harassing its members with phone call invitations for interrogation.



The spokesperson of the group, a retired military officer and First Vice Chairman of the party Captain (retired) John Kwame Jabari states that other Ghanaians including leading NPP members do the same so why are the police harassing them with invitations.



They have as a result urged the police if they are serious with their invitation to similarly invite other NPP members that they have evidence of wearing military camouflage looking attire before they will take their invitation seriously.



“The camouflage was bought at Kumasi Kejetia Market which bears no military symbol of the Ghana Armed Forces to warrant this needless invitation. The camouflage is available on the market NPP people including their National Organizer and Youth Organizer have all been wearing the camouflage so why us,” he asked



“We have dozens of pictures of NPP National and Regional Executives including their supposed disbanded vigilante groups who wear the military camouflage for their party activities so why didn’t the police invite them but us? So, we see this police invitation as selective justice being pushed by a group of faceless people. I believe the NPP Regional Executives are afraid of my current role in NDC by re-organizing the party hence this intimidation approach. But they have made a big mistake. It will not work. I can’t be intimidated’’ he stressed.



GhanaWeb checks reveals that Captain Jabri and others have since honoured the police investigation and have been granted self-recognisance bail.



The individuals wearing the camouflage were seen and captured on tape when former President John Dramani Mahama visited the Ashanti Region to campaign in the party flagbearership race.



They are known as the NDC Green Army.



The military itself is yet to officially make any pronouncement on the matter as the police find ways to pick these individuals for interrogations.