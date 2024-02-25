We believed in the lies of Akufo-Addo, Bawumia only to be swindled as a nation – Martin Amidu

General News of Sunday, 25 February 2024

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, over the current state of the country.



In an editorial copied to GhanaWeb, Amidu, a former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, accused President Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia of lying to Ghanaians about coming to fight corruption. According to Amidu, the menace has become more pervasive in their reign.



He said that the president and the vice president relied on his criticism of former President John Dramani Mahama in 2015 to project their lies that they would fight corruption when given power, tricking Ghanaians into voting for them.



“…I spoke to Joy FM and MultiTV’s news analysis programme, Newsfile, on or about 14 November 2015 which supported the Nana Akufo-Addo/Mahamudu Bawumia pretensions of being incorruptible and the messiahs to stop corruption, nepotism, cronyism, and use our natural resources for the benefit of Ghanaians.



“Ghanaians believed their pretensions and false promises only to find us swindled as a nation and brought to hunger and deprivation by the duo. Corruption and cronyism have reached an apogee never witnessed in the history of this country,” he wrote.



The former special prosecutor made these remarks while rebuking Nana Akomea, a deputy chairperson and strategist of the campaign team for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), for using his [Amidu] 2015 interview to score political points again.



“It, therefore, smacks of dishonest opportunism to quote what I said in 2015 in the hope of a better alternative offered by the deception of Ghanaians by the Nana Akufo-Addo/Bawumia duo.”



Akufo-Addo is the 'mother serpent of corruption' – Amidu



In 2020, Amidu, after resigning described Akufo-Addo as a president who took the presidential “oath while looking like the innocent flower of anti-corruption but being the mother serpent of corruption under it.”



He further described the Agyapa Royalties Transaction deal as the biggest corrupt deal in Ghana since independence.



In redeeming himself, Martin Amidu said, “I resigned my position as the Special Prosecutor because of the traumatic experience I suffered from the reaction of the President who breached his Presidential oath by unlawfully obstructing me from taking any further steps on the Agyapa Royalties Transactions from 20th October 2020 to 1 November 2020."



“When I met the President on 23rd October 2020, I received the shock of my life when he demanded that I took no further action on the Agyapa royalties transaction anti-corruption assessment report for another week. That was when it was divinely revealed to me that the President whom I trusted so much for integrity only looked like the innocent flower of anti-corruption but he was really the mother corruption serpent under the innocent-looking flower," he added.



