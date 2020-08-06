General News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

We are sorry - Tweneboa Kodua SHS students to Ghanaians

The students have apologized for their actions

Final years students of the Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School who went on a rampage last Monday after their science paper have issued an apology to the government and the school’s authorities.



The students embarked on a demonstration to register their anger over what they believe to strict supervision by the headmaster of the school.



The irate students destroyed properties and threatened to attack John Asante, who is the school’s head.



In a video that circulated widely on social media, the students threatened to boycott the rest of the exams and also go on a hunger strike.



But in a fresh video trending on social media, students of the school are captured rendering an apology for their misconduct.



A male student is spotted appealing for mercy while his male and female colleagues were on their knees.



“On behalf of the entire students, I want to apologise first to the entire teaching staff, non-teaching staff, assistant headmaster, District Chief Executive, District Police Commander, Education Directorate and our dear headmaster. We are very sorry,” he said.



This year’s WASSCE has witnessed some rather strange exhibition of bravado from some schools with students protesting against strict invigilation as well as claims of difficult questions.



The Ghana Education Service and WAEC have announced that investigations into the matters are ongoing.

