We are ready to put our lives on the line for Ghana's democracy - Rachel Appoh blasts Bryan Acheampong

General News of Sunday, 9 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rachel Appoh, a former Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central has described as ‘unfortunate, reckless and irresponsible' statement from the Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency, Bryan Acheampong which suggests that the New Patriotic Party government will not hand over power to the National Democratic Congress regardless of the outcome of the 2024 elections.



Rachel Appoh is seething with rage over the statement that she deems to be unbefitting of a member of parliament and an ex-military officer.



She warned in a GhanaWeb interview if the NPP are planning to do anything untoward then they should rewrite their notes because NDC is prepared to take them on.



She said members of the NDC will go to every length to protect Ghana's democracy and the 1992 constitution that has served the country since its promulgation.



Rachel Appoh opined that the comment from Bryan Acheampong is an illustration of the depth of corruption in the mentality of NPP members.



“It’s an unfortunate and irresponsible statement from Bryan Acheampong. Let me first state that some of us are ready to put our lives on the line to save Ghana’s democracy so this empty threat cannot get to us.



“When they are making these threats they should know that we are going to face them squarely. NDC will resist every attack by the NPP in the 2024 elections. They don’t have men more than us. What really surprises me is that Bryan Acheampong of all people is making this statement.



“This statement sounds alien from the Bryan I know. He is a trained soldier so I’m surprised such a reckless statement is coming from him,” she said.



Bryan Acheampong booms at Kwahu



Bryan Acheampong is on record as saying the governing New Patriotic Party will do everything within its means to win the 2024 general elections.



According to him, the NPP is not ready to hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), therefore, his party will go to the election fully prepared.



He stated that the NPP has the men to match the opposition boot for boot during the 2024 polls.



Addressing party faithful after a health walk through the principal streets of Mpraeso on Saturday, April 8, 2023, Bryan Acheampong stressed that "We will show NDC that we have the men if they want to do intimidate, harass us or do anything foolish during the 2024 elections...It will not happen that we will hand over power to NDC. We'll use any means for NPP to stay in power."



