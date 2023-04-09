We are ready to meet you - Joseph Yammin replies Bryan Acheampong over 2024 election statement

Politics of Sunday, 9 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yammin has reacted to assertions made by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency, Bryan Acheampong, that the NPP is not prepared to hand over power in 2024.



Yammin contends that such claims are only rhetoric that shouldn't be taken seriously because the NDC is equally ready to seize power from the New Patriotic Party.



He cautioned that the NPP should reconsider its plans if they want to employ dubious tactics to win power in 2024 since the NDC will in no way permit such a circumstance to materialize.



“When I hear people speak so childish like what a dishonorable member of parliament by the name Bryan Acheampong or something is reported to have said I wonder if indeed they know and understand the exact words coming out of their mouths.



“Let me tell them, and I mean the NPP, that if their thinking of breaking the 8 is not about how good they've been as a government but how prepared they are to rig the elections then they should forget about the so-called breaking the 8.



“If their thinking is that the NDC will go into the 2024 elections unprepared then they should rethink because we are ready to meet them.



“…I still stand by my campaign pledge to the NDC delegates that the Moses principle of you slap I slap, you kick I kick, you stop I stop, is the guiding principle of the NDC into 2024 as long as I remain the National Organizer of the great NDC,” Joseph Yamin said in a Facebook post on April 08, 2023.



He went on to say that the NPP will have no choice but to surrender power to the NDC in 2024.



“Let me tell them and they should mark it that they will beg to hand over power to John Mahama and the NDC in 2024 if Ghanaians vote against them. Let no one deceive them to think we are not prepared for them to come 2024,” he added.



Bryan Acheampong is on record as saying the governing New Patriotic Party will do everything within its means to win the 2024 general elections.



According to him, the NPP is not ready to hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), therefore, his party will go to the election fully prepared.



He stated that the NPP has the men to match the opposition boot for boot during the 2024 polls.



Addressing party faithful after a health walk through the principal streets of Mpraeso on Saturday, April 8, 2023, Bryan Acheampong stressed that "We will show NDC that we have the men if they want to do intimidate, harass us or do anything foolish during the 2024 elections...It will not happen that we will hand over power to NDC. We'll use any means for NPP to stay in power."







