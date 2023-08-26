We are poised to capture North Tongu seat for the NPP- Chairman

Politics of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Source: GNA

Alfred Koni, North Tongu Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has hinted that they were advancing all necessary mechanisms to capture the seat for the party come December 2024.



He said the consistency had seen massive socio-economic transformation under the NPP administration and the constituents were happy about the development projects executed by the government.



Koni, speaking in an interview with Ghana News Agency said the constituency had witnessed improved access to educational infrastructure, potable drinking water, rural electrification and health facilities.



The chairman said most remote communities in the area also now had access to proper telephone network and this was as a result of the good work of the NPP-led government.



He said the Battor market was currently under construction with walls being built around it to provide a safe environment for traders to transact their businesses with absolute peace of mind.



Koni said the government also constructed a warehouse for traders at Juapong Market which enabled them to keep their wares safely for the next day to continue with their transactions.



The chairman said the government was much concerned about the development of the country and the living standards of the people, thus the introduction of numerous social interventions in the country.



Koni asked Ghanaians to retain the party in power in the upcoming 2024 general election to continue the good work for accelerated development.