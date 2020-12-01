Regional News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: GNA

We are one people regardless of where we stand - Avenor Paramount Chief

The chief said politics must not divide the good people of Ghana

Togbe Dorglo Anumah VI, Paramount Chief and President of Avenor Traditional Council has said unity is paramount in all aspects of every personal engagement.



He said politics must not, therefore, divide the good people of Ghana because unity brings progress.



Togbe Dorglo stated this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after participating in the ongoing special voting exercise at Akatsi.



The Paramount Chief who was fully accompanied by his subjects to the Akatsi Police Station, the designated polling station for the exercise, was welcomed by the Electoral Commission (EC) officials.



He commended the EC for strictly adhering to the safety protocols meant to guard against the spread of the COVID-19 disease.



Torgbui Dorglo also appealed to all eligible voters to move out peacefully and vote without any disturbance.



As of 1200 hours, 123 had voted out of the total number of 193.



Issues of malfunctioning Biometric Verification Machine BVR and missing names have since not been recorded.



Security officers at the post were given a stress-free atmosphere since the process was progressing peacefully.



In a related development, Mr Bernard Ahiafor, incumbent NDC Member of Parliament who toured the centre, commended the EC for handling the exercise without any glitch.



Four Parliamentary aspirants in Akatsi South are contesting the Parliamentary seat.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.