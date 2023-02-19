We are making giant strides in education reformation in the country - Dr Adutwum

General News of Sunday, 19 February 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has announced that the nation's education sector is undergoing a massive transformation across the country.



He explained that the various interventions being implemented by the Education Ministry in collaboration with various partners in schools across the country were on point and gradually shaping the nation's transformation.



Dr Adutwum made the assertion when he spoke to the members of the Private News Paper Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) in Accra on Friday.



He enumerated some of the innovations being implemented as part of the revamping of the TVET sector, the introduction of various career pathways such as pre-engineering courses for non-science students, the establishment of STEM schools across the length and breadth of the country, construction of new science laboratories in existing and new schools and the construction of hundreds of the model KG's across all regions in the country.



Dr Adutwum who was so excited talking about the ongoing innovations in the sector said: "We are making great strides in the transformation process but we have not made much noise about it because our motive is not to make noise but to help transform the economy through education."



He assured all Ghanaians of his commitment to continuing with hard work towards shaping the sector to match up to the global standard for the nation's benefit.



The Education Minister mentioned that due to the development recorded in the nation’s education sector over the past few year, seven African countries have been to Ghana to tap into the gains made so they could also transform their countries' education in the same way.



Dr Adutwum pledged to continue working hard to get the best for the nation so that someday his name would be mentioned as part of those who played a critical role in the country's transformation through education.



He urged the media to continue being circumspect in their reportage and desist from allowing themselves to be used to foment trouble against innocent people with a heart for all



