We are addressing the country’s problems– NPP Youth Wing

Politics of Thursday, 1 June 2023

Source: GNA

The National Youth Wing of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged Ghanaians to retain the Party in power come 2024 to complete the numerous ongoing development projects across the country.



According to the youth wing, the Party was on course to solve the country’s development challenges and attain growth.



Addressing a news conference in Accra, on Wednesday, dubbed, “Truth and Facts Series,” Salam Mustapha, National Youth Organiser of the NPP, said replacing the Party with a different one in 2024 would stall the growth witnessed by the country under this government in the last seven years.



He said the Government, since assuming office in 2017, had undertaken more development projects, including infrastructure than any government under the fourth republic.



For instance, the construction of a One District One Factory to produce ethanol, the development of major roads all in the Volta Region, was a testament to this fact.



In Greater Accra, he indicated that there had been massive work done on the Ofankor to Nsawam stretch of the dualisation of the Accra-Kumasi Road.



The flyover at Spintex to join East Legon to ease traffic on that stretch, and construction of various roads at Abomaso, Kpasinkpe, and other districts across the country indicated the work the Government was doing, the Youth Organiser noted.



He added that the Government had, by far, digitalised all sectors of the country more than any government, saying several other projects, including the Agenda 111 Hospital project was being built across several districts of the country.



“The NPP is not claiming to have solved all the problems in this country. But we are on course to do so. Indeed, this government is not made up of saints and angels but of human beings who have flaws.



“But on the balance of any scale, we have performed better. Which do we prefer in this country? A government that is trying to solve our problems, i.e., employment, infrastructure, education, etc. or an opposition party that beats about the bush with no clear policy for this country?” He quizzed.



The periodic forum intends to provide honest and candid information to young Ghanaians about the work of the Government.



Mustapha said the Government recognised the economic difficulties facing the country, adding that it was committed to addressing them.



The current world economy was in turmoil, while every country was experiencing significant inflation, leading to an increase in the cost of living and its attendant difficulties.



“We have seen serious economic crises in Europe and even America for the first time in many years.



“In Africa, the story is similar to 29 African countries, currently before the IMF, negotiating for one programme or the other,” he added.



The National Youth Organiser also entreated the youth to join the NPP, noting that, it was the only Party that had the welfare of the youth at heart.



He said the NPP government, since its first government under President Kufuor, remained the only one to continuously introduce pro-youth policies like the YEA of today, Ghana Cares Obaatanpa programme, YouStart, and the Presidential Pitch Programme under NEIP.



He added that, unlike the National Democratic Congress, the NPP Government had a clear youth policy that would be continued by any successive NPP Government come 2025.



“So far, I can confidently say no government in the history of this country can match the record of this government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo which has created over 2 million jobs and counting in just 7 years. “ Mustapha said.



“These employment figures and key policies prove the point that the NPP as a party and in Government is heavily pro-youth.



“It is the party that has a track record of working for the youth,” he said.