We are 95% prepared for 2020 elections - EC Declares

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission says it is 95% prepared for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.



In her briefing before parliament on the preparation by the EC for the polls, the EC Chair Mrs. Jean Mensa assured Ghanaians and parliamentarians they are prepared for the elections.



The EC she disclosed the Commission has procured a wide variety of election materials which includes ballot boxes, identification jackets, rechargeable lamps, thumbprint stamp, stationary and others have been distributed to the various polling stations across the country.



Mrs. Mensa said the commission haS procured 147 vehicles to facilitate the movement of staff and provide quick delivery of goods materials from the regions to districts.



”Mr. Speaker the Commission procured a wide variety of election materials for the 2020 Election. These include ballot boxes, thumbprint pads, stationery, identifications jackets, polling station booths, rechargeable lamps, indelible ink, educational posters, seals among others. As we speak, the distribution of these items to our regions and districts is well underway. I can confirm that as a result of the thorough planning and distribution mechanisms employed, we are about 95% done with the distribution of election materials to our various locations across the country. What is left to be delivered are the Ballots and Registers. Procurement of Vehicles To facilitate the movement of our staff and promote the delivery of their mandate at the grass-root level, the Commission procured a number of vehicles. In total 147 vehicles made up of:15 motorbikes30 four-wheel drives107 pick ups8 haulage trucks2 Coaster Buses.”



In detailing the cost for these materials she added: ”These were procured at a total cost of 38 million 373 thousand 545 cedis (38,373,545.00). This has promoted the efficiency of our staff as well as the swift movement of goods and materials from our stores to our regions and districts. It has also helped to eliminate costs that were associated with the hiring and rental of vehicles.



It is important to note that close to 95% of our procurement was done through an open tender process. We achieved this by advertising all our procurement processes in the newspapers.



This policy decision introduced competition into our procurement and helped drive down prices. Ultimately it ensured value for money in our procurement processes. In due course, the Commission will make public a report showing the huge savings made as a result of this decision.”





