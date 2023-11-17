We apologise to Ghanaians for campaigning for this incompetent government - True Drivers

Politics of Friday, 17 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The True Drivers Union has described the 2024 budget statement presented by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta as hopeless and empty.



Public Relations Officer for the Union, Yaw Berimah, says the content of the budget did not provide any hope for Ghanaians, and it was disappointing.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, he asserted that if the driver associations knew that the change that was promised to Ghanaians was what we have witnessed, they would not have supported President Akufo-Addo.



Yaw Berimah maintained that the budget read by Ken Ofori-Atta is the last that this government will deliver to Ghanaians, describing it as the ‘Yeeko Fie Budget’.



He noted that the assurances, promises, and policies promised to Ghanaians by the NPP have not been fulfilled, and they have done the opposite.



To him, the tax waiver for electronic vehicles announced is the ‘robbing Peter to pay Paul’ policy.



He alleged that the initiative is one that has been designed for friends, family, and cronies of the current government to benefit from.



He lamented that the parts of electric vehicles are expensive, and that deal has been handed over to cronies of the government.



He asked the government to tell Ghanaians what the 2022 ‘Asempa Budget’ achieved.



He added that the challenges confronting Ghanaians have moved from bad to worse.



“As drivers, we will continue to criticise this inept government.” We will be as critical of this government as we were of Mahama. They promised heaven and brought damnation. President Akufo-Addo and his vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, are both bad. They are incompetent.



We would not have wasted our time, resources, and energy supporting them if we had known that the change President Akufo-Addo promised was this disaster of leadership. We are displeased with their performance. They have failed Ghanaians and must be removed.



They vowed to industrialise the country, but instead overtaxed Ghanaians. If this is the change they promised, we regret to Ghanaians for pushing to bring in this underperforming government.”