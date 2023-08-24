'We advised our daughter to ditch the fetish priest' - Family of lady who survived deadly gunshot

Regional News of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The family of the young lady who survived a deadly gunshot from her boyfriend at Juaben in the Ashanti Region have revealed they asked their daughter to ditch the suspect after learning that he butchered his former wife to death.



31-year-old Ama Attaa was allegedly shot by her boyfriend on Saturday, August 19, 2023.



The 55-year-old self-acclaimed fetish priest who was identified as Akwasi Antwi allegedly used a single-barrel long gun to shoot the victim after she ended a relationship with him.



Speaking to OTEC News Reporter, Jacob Agyenim Boateng, on Thursday, August 24, 2023, the uncle of the victim, Kaweba Asrifi said the family had no idea of the deceased’s relationship until a month ago.



"Akwasi Antwi had not approached the family about his intentions to marry our daughter so we had no idea they were having an intimate relationship until recently when we asked our daughter to end the relationship”



"Upon brief investigations about the man, we discovered he had previously killed his wife and so asked Ama Attaa to stop going out with him, our daughter, after several calls heeded our advice and eventually stopped seeing the man", he told the host.



He also revealed that the fetish priest visited Ama Attaa at her drinking spot and shot her after attempts to convince her to reunite again.



He added that the girl is currently receiving treatment at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



The self-acclaimed priest is reported to have been killed by some unknown assailants in the area after shooting the girl.