Politics of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

We’II vote ‘skirt & blouse’ if you don’t file Mrs. Hayford as candidate - Mfantseman residents

Wife of the late Mfantseman MP, Mrs. Ophelia Hayford

Some residents at Mfantseman have threatened to vote ‘skirt and blouse’ should the NPP refuse to file Ophelia Hayford, the wife of murdered Member of Parliament for Mfantseman as parliamentary candidate.



Speaking to Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the residents said the woman is the best person to continue the works of the late husband.



They claim any other person who is filed to contest for the NPP would be shown the red card.



They told our news team they would be forced to vote against the NPP in the parliamentary polls if they file a different candidate.



Meanwhile, reports have it that the wife of the late MP has tendered in her resignation as an officer of the Ghana Police Service.



The party has also confirmed she would-be representing the NPP in the parliamentary election.



According to the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, Madam Ophelia, who holds the rank of an Assistant Superintendent of the Ghana Police Service, has resigned in order to take up her new role following the murder of her husband and the apparent unanimous endorsement she received from party members and Mfantseman constituents.



“Yes, it is to a large extent true. I have been to the constituency several times and the whole constituency leadership and party members, the regional [Executive] setup and the national [Executive] setup deem it fit that his wife [Ophelia] is the backbone of the husband,” he told Joy News on Tuesday.



“She knows the constituency very well and considering the large support that the husband had and the kind of difficulties that the constituency is going through, a lot more of the constituents think that we should let the wife continue,” Mr Boadu added.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.