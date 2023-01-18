Watch video of Commonwealth Hall students sleeping at parking lot as impasse with management drags

General News of Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Some continuing students of the University of Ghana (UG), have been left stranded on campus following the university’s new residential policy.



The management of the university introduced a residential policy which directed continuing students of Commonwealth Hall and male students of Mensah Sarbah Hall to be assigned to other residential facilities on campus following recent clashes between the two feuding halls.



Following the new accommodation policy, some affected students of the Commonwealth Hall were spotted sleeping in an open area that looks like a parking lot in front of the hall.



In a video posted by Joy News on social media, about five (5) students were captured sleeping in the open space of the parking lot on the bare floor.



The Management of the University of Ghana last December revoked the accommodation of all continuing male students of the Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah Halls after another round of clashes involving the two feuding halls.





