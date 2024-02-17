Watch the moment thousands swarmed around Nkrumah after he was released from prison

General News of Saturday, 17 February 2024

Accra, Gold Coast’s capital [now Ghana], was filled with joyous chants at the release of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the leader of the Convention People's Party (CPP) who later became the country’s first president.



He, together with six other men, were released from prison on February 12, 1951, as free men after spending more than a year behind bars at the James Fort Prison in Accra, for their alleged roles played in an uprising a year before.



An old footage shared on X by @NkrumahQuotes, captured the young politician being swarmed and greeted by hundreds of his supporters and admirers, who had gathered outside the James Fort Prison in Accra, to welcome him back to freedom.



Headed by women dancing with joy, Nkrumah was carried and put in a waiting car and then began a triumphant possession through the town, having been declared the winner of the Gold Coast’s first democratic election.



His party, the CPP had won a landslide victory in the general elections, which were held on February 8, 1951, while he was still in prison.



The party had secured 34 out of the 38 seats in the Legislative Assembly, and he (Kwame Nkrumah) had been elected as the leader of government business.



