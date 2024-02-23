Watch the moment Afenyo-Markin assumed the seat of Majority Leader in parliament

Politics of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) confirmed the change in the leadership of the Majority Caucus in Parliament, which saw Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin rising to become the Majority Leader at an emergency meeting on Friday, February 23, 2024.



Before parliamentary proceedings commenced on Friday, there was a short ceremony to install the new leadership of the Majority Caucus on the floor of the house.



All Members of Parliament (MPs) in the house, including members of the Minority Caucus, were on their feet as the outgoing Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, proceeded to hand over to Afenyo-Markin.



Afenyo-Markin, sitting in the seat of the Deputy Majority Leader, got up and shook hands with the outgoing leader amid cheers and applause from the MPs on the floor.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu handed over the Majority Leader’s seat to the new leader and moved to his new seat after picking up all his documents.



Afenyo-Marking then proceeded to sit on the Majority Leader’s chair before all the other MPs of the Majority Caucus took their seats.



Watch a video of Afenyo-Markin assuming the seat of the Majority Leader below:





BAI/NOQ