General News of Thursday, 9 March 2023

www.ghanaweb.com

Watch the burial of Sherrif Imoro, solider killed at Ashaiman on March 4

Soldiers holding the mortal remain of Sherrif Soldiers holding the mortal remain of Sherrif

The soldier who was allegedly killed by a mob in Ashaiman on Saturday, Sherrif Imoro, was buried today, Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Sherrif Imoro, who is a Muslim, was buried following Islamic tradition at the military cemetery in Accra after a burial ceremony in Ashaiman.

A video shared by TV3 showed some of the rites that were performed before the mortal remains of the later trooper was buried.

Six young troopers could be seen in the video holding the body of Sherrif on a stretcher, matching as they followed orders.

The mortal remains was wrapped in a white cloth and covered with the flag of Ghana.

Before going to the cemetery, the body of the late young soldier was paraded through some streets of Ashaiman in a black military track by the army.

Sheriff Imoro died on Saturday, March 4, 2023, after he was allegedly lynched by some residents of Ashaiman.

Watch videos from the burial rite of the late Trooper Sherrif Imoro below:





