Watch how woman attacked GWCL official for cutting supply over non-payment of bills

A video circulating on social media, particularly on Twitter, has captured a heated altercation between a woman and an official from the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).



The dispute reportedly stemmed from the disconnection of her water meter due to non-payment of bills.



In the viral video, the visibly angry woman can be seen in a heated exchange with a young man, whom she has grabbed in an attempt to compel him to reconnect her water meter.



She is heard saying, "You came and insulted me, stupid! I am saying fix the water before you go because it cannot be possible for you to come and disconnect it...he should fix the water before he goes."



However, the official remained defiant, responding, "I will not fix it, so don't worry yourself...you see, you have torn my chain."



As tensions escalate, another colleague of the government official intervenes, recognizing that the situation is getting out of control. He pleads for calmness, saying, "Please take your time, Maame (mother)."



