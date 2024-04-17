Watch how graduate nurses and midwives defied Monday’s heavy downpour to protest lack of employment

General News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Members of the Graduate Unemployed Nurses and Midwives Association (GUNMA) on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, defied the torrential rains to protest what they say is unfair treatment from the government.



The group made up of 2020, 2021 and 2022 graduates converged at the Ridge Taxi Rank in Accra around 8 am but saw their event being threatened by gathering rain clouds.



Resolved to press home their grievances, the group notwithstanding the ensuing heavy downpour marched through the principal streets of Accra to the Ministry of Health, Parliament and the Ministry of Finance where they presented a petition outlining their demand for immediate posting.



As part of their demand, the group asked the government to settle their outstanding trainee allowances.



Despite heavy rains in Accra, some members of the 2023 batch of the rotational nurses and midwifery association, together with some unemployed nurses, hit the streets to drum home the need for their 9-month allowances to be paid. #TV3GH #3NewsGH pic.twitter.com/mXpxKGfHo5 — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) April 16, 2024

#DEMO



Graduate Unemployed Nurses and Midwives Association storm Ministry of Health, Parliament and Ministry of Finance over 10 months allowance and non posting



I am here to report!!! pic.twitter.com/ZJuvVvaTNS — Vanessa Edotom Boateng (@VanessaEboateng) April 16, 2024

