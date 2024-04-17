You are here: HomeNews2024 04 17Article 1926404

General News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch how graduate nurses and midwives defied Monday’s heavy downpour to protest lack of employment

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The demonstrators visited the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Finance and Parliament The demonstrators visited the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Finance and Parliament

Members of the Graduate Unemployed Nurses and Midwives Association (GUNMA) on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, defied the torrential rains to protest what they say is unfair treatment from the government.

The group made up of 2020, 2021 and 2022 graduates converged at the Ridge Taxi Rank in Accra around 8 am but saw their event being threatened by gathering rain clouds.

Resolved to press home their grievances, the group notwithstanding the ensuing heavy downpour marched through the principal streets of Accra to the Ministry of Health, Parliament and the Ministry of Finance where they presented a petition outlining their demand for immediate posting.

As part of their demand, the group asked the government to settle their outstanding trainee allowances.

Watch video below:





GA/DO

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment