Watch how a student suspended a brick on the mouth of a bottle during school cultural day

General News of Sunday, 23 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A female student has left internet users astonished after a video of her performing a magic trick during her school’s cultural day observation went viral on the internet.



In the said video, the student who was clad in a dress smock, with a black cloth piece which she used as a belt had suspended a full brick on the mouth-opening of a bottle.



She stood proudly behind her trick while her colleagues stood afar surprised and those who were impressed gifted the student cash for pulling that stunt.



Although GhanaWeb cannot confirm the exact place the incident took place, the language spoken in the background of the video suggests, it had in the Volta region of Ghana.



"Very powerful people. A female pupil in the Volta Region of Ghana performs magic trick during school’s cultural day," read the caption as shared on Angel TV's Twitter page.



Watch the full video here





EAN/BB