Watch how Sam George celebrated his victory

Despite the suspense and keen contest for Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George emerged victorious as the parliamentary candidate who will represent the party in 2024.



This is the third consecutive time one of the youngest MPs will be representing the party.



Sam George, who was very optimistic and calm despite a little chaos, polled 1,036 votes.



Prior to the official announcement, delegates began jubilating for Sam Goerge.



To confirm he was leading, Sam George, who was close to where the sorting of the ballot paper triggered his delegates to jubilate following his beaming smiles.



