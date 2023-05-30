Watch how NDC and NPP chairmen shared light-hearted moments in Kumawu

General News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

In a heartwarming encounter that transcended political boundaries, the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia, and his New Patriotic Party (NPP) counterpart, Stephen Ntim, recently shared an unexpected moment of warmth and humour.



The historic meeting took place in Kumawu, in the Ashanti Region, capturing the attention of both party supporters.



As the two esteemed chairmen locked eyes, a sense of curiosity mixed with anticipation filled the air.



However, what followed was far from the intense moment and fierce competition during the Kumawu by-election.



Instead, Nketia playfully teased Ntim, affectionately accusing his NPP counterpart of partaking in the alleged distribution of funds with a mischievous smile.



"So you are the ones sharing money", Asiedu Nketia teased.



Amidst the light-hearted banter, Ntim's team swiftly stepped in to defend their leader's integrity, loudly asserting "dabi dabi" in denial of such activities.



The brief conversation unfolded with an air of camaraderie, highlighting the human connection that can sometimes bridge the gap between political adversaries.



This unexpected encounter serves as a testament to the power of unity and dialogue, reminding Ghanaians that moments of shared laughter and understanding can emerge even amid political polarisation.



