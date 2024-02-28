Watch how KT Hammond's campaign for Bawumia at Ahmadiyya event was disowned

General News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Kobina Tahir Hammond's attempt to campaign for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia at a religious event was rejected by the leaders of the group.



KT Hammond, Member of Parliament for Asokwa, at an event, hijacked the job of the MC when he took the microphone and attempted to introduce Bawumia as the next president of Ghana come 2025.



"I need to add something small before the vice president takes the stage. He (the MC) alluded to the vice president of the Republic of Ghana without adding anything.



"The president of the Republic of Ghana come January 2025, Mr. current vice president president-to-be," he added before resuming his seat on the dais.



Before KT would sit, one of the leaders of the gathering made his way to the podium and dismissed the views expressed by the trade minister.



"We, members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, completely and completely disown the statement that the Hon. KT Hammond has made. He has expressed his own political desires.



"Our desire is for that leader who will lead Ghana once more into its position in the comity of nations so that we can command that respect which Ghana is known for. That is the leader we are praying that Allah gives us," the unnamed leader stated before resuming his seat.



The incident took place at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission's 91st Annual National Convention, Jalsa Salana 2024, in the Central Region.



The 2024 national convention on the theme: "A Century of Islamic Revival in Ghana" forms part of the commemoration of 100 years since the Mission's establishment.









