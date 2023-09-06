Watch how Gabon coup leader saluted his father after swearing in

General News of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

General Oligui Nguema, leader of the Gabonese military junta was formally sworn into office in the capital Libreville on Monday, September 4, 2023.



The investiture came less than a week after the former head of Republican Guard, led the osuter of president Ali Bongo Ondimba.



The event held at the National Palace was attended by security chief, former government ministers, members of the diplomatic corps and other major stakeholders.



The president took his oath of office before delivering his inaugural speech in which he justified the coup and promised a return to civilian rule via elections, despite not giving any concrete dates or timelines.



After his speech, his wife, daughter and father joined him on stage to felicitate with him.



In videos available to GhanaWeb, he hugged and kissed his wife, hugged his mother as well.



When it came to his father, he gave him a full salute, with the father reciporcating by removing his cap before the two hugged and in typical francophone fashion knocked their heads together.



Whiles the inauguration was ongoing, leaders of the regional political bloc were also meeting in Equatorial Guinea.



Gabon was suspended from the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) after the extraordinary heads of state summit.



The bloc condemned the coup also decided effective immediately to move its headquarters from the Gabonese capital to Malabo, capital of Equatorial Guinea.



Watch the video of the junta leader with his wife and parents





Touchant de voir la fierté dans les yeux des parents du nouveau Président. pic.twitter.com/1aR1Mgk95M — Scheena Donia (@Scheenadonia) September 4, 2023

SARAShare your news stories and ideas with GhanaWebTo advertise with GhanaWeb