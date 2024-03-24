Watch how Cheddar responded to ‘what do you do’ question

General News of Sunday, 24 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As part of his campaign to vie for Ghana's presidency in the upcoming national election in December, Nana Kwame Bediako, widely known as Cheddar, the leader of The New Force Movement, has embarked on a nationwide tour labelled the "listening tour."



During this tour, he spent five days in the Ashanti Region, engaging with various media outlets.



In one of such engagements with Pure FM, the host asked, "What exactly do you do for a living?" Cheddar responded confidently; "I am a developer, I am an industrialist, I am a visionary, I am a philanthropist, I am a humanitarian, and I am an entrepreneur. Go and bring someone who has all these credentials and credibility; I have it all. I have learned and seen it all. I want to share because the value of knowledge is to be shared."



In another interview within the same region during his tour, Nana Kwame Bediako made a bold promise to extend the sea from Ghana's coast to the landlocked Ashanti Region.



He questioned the inefficiency of transporting containers by road when the sea could provide a faster and more efficient means. He emphasized the current system's drawbacks, where goods transported by road often arrive damaged or spoiled after the six-hour journey from Tema Harbour to Kumasi.



Bediako outlined his vision for infrastructure.



"I want to open up the East and Western Corridor infrastructure. I want to build power stations, and energy stations, connect the gas, create industries, and bring technology."



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







NAY/EK



