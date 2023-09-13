Watch how COPs assembled, marched to committee hearing in show of support for Dampare

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Tens of Commissioners of Police (COPs) across the country trooped to parliament on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, to show their support for the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, at the public hearing on the leaked tape.



A video shared by Class FM on Facebook showed the moment the COPs of the Ghana Police Service arrived at the premises of parliament.



The video showed the senior police officers alighting from their vehicles in turns with their aides.



They exchanged pleasantries as they lined up in front of the building where the public hearing on the leaked tape was being held.



The IGP, Dr Dampare, a COP himself, was the last person to arrive.



After the IGP greeted his colleagues who had lined up, they all marched in unison to the committee hearing.



Dr George Akuffo Dampare appeared before the committee of parliament investigating the leaked tape containing information about an alleged plot to remove him by some senior police officers.



He was summoned by the committee after the two police officers captured in the tape, COP George Alex Mensah and Superintendent George L. Asare, made wild allegations against him.



They claim that the IGP connived with Bugri Naabu, the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to record the video.



They also questioned the leadership style of IGP Dr. Dampare.



